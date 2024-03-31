Oklahoma highway reopens following shutdown after a barge hit a bridge
SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma highway has been reopened following its closure for a few hours on Saturday after a bridge over the Arkansas River was struck by a barge. Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed a portion of U.S. Highway 59 south of Sallisaw at around 1:25 p.m. after the barge hit the bridge. Officials say no injuries were reported on the highway or the barge. The bridge crosses the Arkansas River where it enters the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir not far from Oklahoma’s border with Arkansas. The highway was reopened to traffic around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Officials have not said what caused the barge to hit the bridge.