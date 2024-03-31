Thousands rally in India’s capital as opposition bloc and Prime Minister Modi launch their campaigns

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of people have attended a rally by an alliance of India’s opposition parties that criticized the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stifling opponents and undermining democracy ahead of a national election next month. The “Save Democracy” rally in New Delhi on Sunday is the first major show of strength by the opposition bloc INDIA. Opposition leaders spoke to the flag-waving crowd and criticized Modi’s government for arresting several of their colleagues, including New Delhi’s top elected official Arvind Kejriwal on March 21. The leaders called the arrests undemocratic and accused Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, of using federal agencies to undermine the opposition before the elections starting April 19. Modi on Sunday also launched a formal election campaign.

