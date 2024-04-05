Giorgio Armani bags were produced by exploited Chinese workers near Milan, Italian police say

MILAN (AP) — Italian police say that underpaid and exploited Chinese laborers working for an unauthorized subcontractor made handbags and accessories for the Giorgio Armani fashion house. They say there was a series of supply chain abuses that the in-house production company failed to properly monitor. The Giorgio Armani fashion house denied wrongdoing by GA Operations, which produces apparel, accessories and home decor for the Giorgio Armani Group brands. According to police, GA Operations hired a subcontractor which in turn hired an unauthorized Chinese subcontractor that employed workers illegally in unsanitary conditions without regard for workplace rules. Four Chinese factory owners face a separate criminal investigation for their roles.

