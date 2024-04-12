A state trooper pleaded guilty to assaulting teens over a doorbell prank. He could face prison time

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A suspended Delaware state trooper is facing dismissal and prison time after pleading guilty to criminal charges involving a brutal assault on a teenager who targeted the trooper’s house in a prank. Authorities say 30-year-old Dempsey Walters pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree assault and deprivation of civil rights, both felonies. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault and two counts of official misconduct. Prosecutors plan to recommend that Walters be sentenced to 18 months in prison. Investigators say Walters assaulted two teenagers last year after one of them played a doorbell prank at Walters’ house.

