AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Michigan’s state house special elections
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan Democrats hope to restore their slim majority in the state House of Representatives when voters fill two vacant seats in suburban Detroit. In District 13 on Tuesday, Democrat Mai Xiong faces Republican Ronald Singer. In District 25, Democrat Peter Herzberg faces Republican Josh Powell. The Democrats are heavily favored in both contests. The chamber deadlocked at 54-54 in November when two Democratic members won mayoral elections. Democrats previously had full control of state government since the 2022 midterms, when they flipped the state Senate and the House and held on to the governorship.