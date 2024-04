Trump trial jury selection process follows a familiar pattern with an unpredictable outcome

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury selection process at the historic criminal trial of former President Donald Trump can already credit modern technology for shaping the eventual panel. Several potential jurors whose social media footprint raised alarms have already been cut. One of them was a man who was dismissed after lawyers found a 2017 online post about Trump that said “Lock him up!” Seven jurors have been chosen for the New York state court trial over a prosecutor’s claim that Trump falsified business records to hide a sex scandal during his 2016 campaign. Trump denies it. Jury selection resumes Thursday for the trial of the presumptive Republican nominee in this year’s presidential race.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press

