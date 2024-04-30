Borderland health experts warn of dangers associated with cosmetic procedures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Borderland health experts are now warning of the dangers associated with cosmetic procedures using needles.

This comes after the CDC recently issued a new warning about HIV risks connected with the popular procedure called the “Vampire Facial."

According to Federal health officials, three women were diagnosed with HIV after getting the facial at an unlicensed New Mexico medical spa.

They are believed to be the first documented cases of people contracting the virus through a cosmetic procedure using needles.

"You see celebrities doing these procedures and you think, oh their fine, I can do it too," said Isabella Molina, El Paso resident.

The procedure involves drawing a patient’s blood and injecting the platelets into the face to beautify skin and reduce wrinkles.

"Super popular, micro needling is super popular," said Vangie Quintanilla, RN, L'esthetique Med Spa. "It's a really good treatment to do for anti-aging."

Dr. Erick Bocanegra, a licensed physician from Mexico, said they take extra precautions at his med spa.

"All of the material that we use is single time use, it's disposable, everything is thrown away immediately after and everything is done in the patients room, nothing leaves, the blood will never leave the patients room," said Dr. Bocanegra, VizBo Med Spa.

Experts said you should always ask questions before getting a procedure done.

"You can always ask is this pen FDA approved," said Quintanilla. "Can you show me the tip that you're going to put on, what are your qualifications? You should always know what the qualifications are of the person who is providing your treatment."