When it comes to government planes and political trips, who pays for a president’s campaign travel?

WASHINGTON (AP) — In any election year, there’s a fuzzy line between governing and campaigning. President Joe Biden’s recent travels across Pennsylvania, a pivotal state in the 2024 election, included a mix of both. But who pays the bill when the president travels to boost a reelection bid? The answer isn’t always clear, and there are lots of behind-the-scenes calculations used to figure out that question. Biden’s campaign is setting aside millions of dollars to reimburse the federal government for travel. As of February, it’s paid back a total of $300,000. It’s safe to assume his campaign will end up forking over much more than that once the campaign is over.

