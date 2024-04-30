Georgia governor signs bill into law restricting land sales to some Chinese citizens

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has a new law that limits the ability of some Chinese citizens to buy land in the state. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed SB420 into law on Tuesday. The measure bans any “agent” of China from buying farmland in Georgia or any commercial land near military installations. Democrats in the state Legislature had blasted the bill as discriminatory. But the Republican Kemp touted the bill as a national security measure at a signing ceremony in Valdosta, south Georgia. The bill echoes measures already signed into law in numerous other states.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.