Moser fire burning multiple acres in Cloudcroft

Update: The U.S. Forest Service provided the following update Tuesday morning.

"The Moser Fire remains at 0% contained this morning; however, containment lines built yesterday held overnight. Crews have built containment lines around approximately 80% of the fire. Containment numbers are expected to increase as fire officials continue securing the fire’s perimeter. Fire activity overnight was minimal due to lower temperatures and higher humidity levels. Today crews will continue building direct fire containment lines around the remaining 20% of the fire. They will also be patrolling for any hotspots along the edge of the fire and laying over a mile of fire hose. Once the hoses are in place, water will be pumped to the fire and crews will begin to extinguish hotspots and work their way towards the interior of the fire." U.S. Forest Service

CLOUDCROFT, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Crews are working to put out a fire in the area around Cloudcroft. The fire is now being referred to as the Moser fire.

A New Mexico fire monitoring service posted the following statement on social media.

"Start Date / Time: May 20, 2024, approximately 3:45 p.m. Cause: Unknown, Under Investigation Size: 145 acres (Subject to change as more accurate mapping tool are deployed) Location: 4 miles east of Cloudcroft Resources: Firefighters from US Forest Service, Volunteer Fire Departments, BLM, State, 2-dozer, 3 large airtankers, 2 very large airtankers, 1 air attack, 1 helicopter. Types of vegetation in the area (aka fuels)."