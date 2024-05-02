Body of 5th missing worker found more than a month after Baltimore bridge collapse, officials say

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say they’ve recovered the body of a fifth person who was missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge more than a month ago. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command announced that the victim found Wednesday was identified as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez of Glen Burnie, Maryland. Six members of a roadwork crew plunged to their deaths on March 26 when a container ship lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns. On Thursday, the broker for the bridge’s insurance policy confirmed that a $350 million payout will be made to the state of Maryland.

