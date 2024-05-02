Cambodia’s Defense Ministry says explosion at military base that killed 20 soldiers was an accident

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Defense Ministry says a huge explosion at a military base in the southwest that killed 20 soldiers and injured many others was an accident caused by a “technical issue” from the old and degraded ammunition that was being moved. The army already said on Tuesday that Saturday’s blast was believed to have been an accident caused by mishandling of ammunition by troops. The Defense Ministry’s followed an allegation leveled by an opposition politician-in-exile suggesting that the explosion had been an attack. It also warned anyone publishing “untrue information” about the blast could face prosecution.

