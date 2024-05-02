South Korea’s parliament approves independent investigation of the devastating 2022 Halloween crush

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s parliament has approved special legislation mandating a new, independent investigation into the 2022 Halloween crush in Seoul that killed 159 people. The single-chamber National Assembly passed the bill by a 256-0 vote on Thursday. It will become law after it’s signed by President Yoon Suk Yeol. The bill is meant to delve into the root cause of the crush, details about how authorities handled the disaster and who should be blamed for it. The bill envisages the creation of a committee that would independently investigate the disaster for up to 15 months.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.