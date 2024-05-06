Wisconsin judge dismisses lawsuit challenging state’s new wolf management plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by animal welfare advocates seeking to invalidate Wisconsin’s new wolf management plan. Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke threw out the case on Monday. The lawsuit accused Wisconsin wildlife officials of violating the state’s open meetings law and disregarding comments from wolf researchers and supporters. Ehlke ruled from the bench, granting a motion to dismiss filed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and its board. The lawsuit was filed by the Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance, also known as Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf & Wildlife. The group could file an appeal.

