Las Cruces Police looking for 12-year-old Xavier Baeza

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are looking for 12-year-old Xavier Baeza. Officials say Baeza was last seen 4 PM Sunday, May 26 on the 2300 block of Don Roser in Las Cruces.

Baeza was wearing a black and blue hoodie, black pants, and white shoes when he was last seen. He is 5-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

"Police believe Baeza left his residence voluntarily but, because of his age, he may be in danger," officials said Monday.

If you have information on Baeza's location, police ask that you call them at (575) 526-0795.