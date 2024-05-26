The Enchilada secrets of the Rojas Family

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Step back in time to early 1920s El Paso, where ABC-7 uncovers a cherished recipe passed down through generations in this week's Sunday Funday moment, sponsored by Sarah Farms.

In a vintage photo capturing the essence of the era at the corner of Copia and Alameda, lies the Pickle Inn, where a family's treasured enchilada sauce was born.

"We have to boil the chilies and then mix the sauce, blend them," shares Maricela, whose roots in the restaurant industry run deep, thanks to her father's establishment renowned for its enchiladas.

Later, the family relocated to a larger venue at the corner of Reynolds and Alameda. "In 1949, he opened the 49-year kitchen," Maricela reminisces.

The restaurant flourished for nearly three decades until an unfortunate incident led to its closure in 1974. But the family's culinary legacy endured.

Stepping in to assist her brother's struggling food truck, Maricela introduced the family's renowned enchiladas to the menu, saving the business with a simple yet profound solution.

Their efforts paid off, with the enchilada recipe earning the Best Food Truck of the Border award in 2014 and 2015.

As Maricela continues her journey, competing for a spot on the cover of Taste of Home, she invites you to cast your vote in support by clicking here.

To be featured in next week's Sunday Funday segment, email us at Iris.Garcia-Barron@KVIA.com.