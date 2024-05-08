Mexico tightens travel rules on Peruvians in a show of visa diplomacy to slow migration to US

BOULEVARD, Calif. (AP) — Mexico has begun requiring visas for Peruvians in response to a major influx of migrants from the South American country. The move follows identical ones for Venezuelans, Ecuadorians and Brazilians. It effectively eliminates the option of flying to a Mexican city near the U.S. border. U.S. officials have applauded Mexico’s crackdown on air travel from Peru and call visa requirements an important tool to jointly confront illegal migration. For critics, shutting down air travel only encourages more dangerous choices. After Mexico required visas of Venezuelans in 2022, they began walking through the notorious jungle spanning parts of Panama and Colombia.

