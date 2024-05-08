Union push pits the United Farm Workers against a major California agricultural business

A battle is underway in California between a unit of the Wonderful Co. and United Farm Workers over how a group of workers organized under a recently-enacted labor law. Since the law took effect, four groups of farm workers have filed to unionize including the workers at Wonderful Nurseries in Wasco, Calif. Experts say more are expected to do so. Farmers are concerned the filings will affect how they run their businesses. California has a lengthy history of protecting farm workers’ right to organize but few are in unions.

