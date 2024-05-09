14-year-old Cavan Sullivan signs deal with Philadelphia Union that will land him with Man City at 18

The Philadelphia Union have formally announced that they have signed 14-year-old academy prospect Cavan Sullivan to a Homegrown contract that will eventually land him with Manchester City. The long-rumored deal — said to be the richest Homegrown signing in Major League Soccer history, although no details were released — allows the Union to continue to develop Sullivan and benefit in the short term from his ability, before profiting when he likely heads overseas to the Premier League.

