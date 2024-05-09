Court rejects Hunter Biden’s appeal in gun case, setting stage for trial to begin next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Hunter Biden’s case on firearms charges should move forward. Thursday’s ruling sets the stage for the trial to begin next month in Delaware. Hunter Biden’s lawyers went to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after the judge overseeing the case last month rejected his bid to dismiss the prosecution. A three-judge panel of the appeals court did not rule on the merits of his claims, but said the court doesn’t have jurisdiction to review the matter. The defense said they will continue fighting the issue, which they can ask the full appeals court to consider.

