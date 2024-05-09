Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Jon Stewart to premiere new podcasts in early June

NEW YORK (AP) — Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson and Jon Stewart — stars better known for their work onscreen — are delving into the world of podcasts. Two new podcasts set to debut early next month were announced on Thursday. Danson and Harrelson will collaborate on “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes).” That’s a reference to the theme song of their legendary sitcom, “Cheers,” and the fact that Danson’s appearances will be more regular than Harrelson’s. Stewart, who returned earlier this year to host “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will do a podcast called “The Weekly Show” that’s an extension of his work there.

