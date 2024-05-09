Utilities complete contentious land swap to clear way for power line in Mississippi River refuge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Utilities looking to finish building a high-voltage power line linking Iowa and Wisconsin have completed a contentious land deal allowing them to cross a Mississippi River federal wildlife refuge. The last mile of the line would cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge near Cassville, Wisconsin. Conservation groups sued in March to stop the crossing, saying ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative improperly reached a deal with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agreement calls for the utilities to transfer land to the refuge in exchange for using current refuge land for the line. The case is pending, but ITC Midwest spokesperson Rod Pritchard said the land deal closed Thursday.

