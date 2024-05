The CIA’s first chief technology officer Nand Mulchandani is marshaling generative AI tools to the intelligence agency. There’s considerable urgency: Adversaries are already spreading AI-generated deepfakes aimed at undermining U.S. interests. Among projects he oversees: A ChatGPT-like application that draws on publicly or commercially available data.

