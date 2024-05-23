Rolling Stones to swing through new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in the Ozarks

The Stones will roll through the Ozarks this summer. The Rolling Stones announced Thursday that at the end of their Hackney Diamonds tour they will play the brand new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri. The pristine, amphitheater surrounded by nothing but nature is the dream creation of Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Morris built the venue next to the river and lake where he fished with his father and grandfather as a child, before he started his huge outdoor retail business. The arena opens Saturday with a show by country star Morgan Wallen.

