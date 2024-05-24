North Korea appears to be preparing to launch its 2nd spy satellite, South Korean military says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea appears to be preparing to launch its second military spy satellite into space. The military said Friday that it detected signs that North Korea is engaging in activities believed to be preparations to launch a spy satellite at its main launch facility. The military says South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are closely monitoring the North Korean moves. Last November, North Korea placed its first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit as part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance network. North Korea wants to launch three additional military spy satellites in 2024.

