El Paso

The El Paso coliseum and ice skating rink saved

Published 7:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- General Services Administration (GSA) have removed the El Paso coliseum and ice skating rink from their plans to modernize the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA).

El Paso County Commissioner, David Stout says this is the outcomes he hoped for. Stout says now the focus is on the healthy of the people in the neighborhood. “I will continue working to reduce the unfair burden of pollution on the neighborhoods of South-Central,” said Commissioner Stout. “

ABC-7 spoke with the events manager for the coliseum and residents in the area. Tune in to ABC-7 at 10pm to hear what they have to say.

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

