ABC-7 First Alert: Hot and dry Monday, rain chances to come midweek with temperature drop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the hot and dry conditions throughout the Borderland!

Today temperatures throughout the region are expected to reach the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 104, Las Cruces 102. Light breezes could be felt with gusts expected to peak at 20-25 MPH.

El Paso and Las Cruces remain under a Heat Advisory until tomorrow at 6:00 am.

Moisture moves into the region Wednesday increasing rain chances for the latter half of the week as well as dropping temps below triple digits.