Sofia Kenin was 4-13 before the French Open. Now she is into the third round after beating Garcia

PARIS (AP) — Sofia Kenin is into the third round at Roland Garros after eliminating 21st-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 6-3, 6-3. Kenin arrived at the French Open with just a 4-13 record this season. She is a 25-year-old based in Florida who won the Australian Open in 2020 and made it to the final in Paris later that year before losing to Iga Swiatek. Kenin’s career was knocked off track by a series of injuries and she’s now at No. 56 in the rankings after once being as high as No. 4. Another past finalist at the French Open who won Wednesday was 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. He advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory over Daniel Altmaier.

