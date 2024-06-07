Kennedy says he has secured ballot access in enough states to win. That’s not yet true

PHOENIX (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claims he’s qualified for the ballot in enough states win the presidency as an independent candidate, but there’s a major caveat. At least 10 of the 19 states where Kennedy says he’s on the ballot have not yet certified his candidacy. Kennedy is racing to secure a place on the ballot in states with at least 270 electoral votes before a June 20 deadline to qualify for a CNN debate. Kennedy says he submitted more than 3,000 signatures in Minnesota on Friday.

