What to know about a series of storms that has swamped South Florida with flash floods

A series of storms flowing from the Gulf of Mexico swamped South Florida with flash floods that stalled cars, forced cancellation of dozens of flights and generally made life miserable for tens of thousands of people. Some places got as much as 20 inches of rain over the past 48 hours. Flat Florida is prone to flooding even on sunny days when so-called king tides surge in coastal areas. And tropical storms and hurricanes can trigger river flooding and overwhelm drainage systems. Here’s what you need to know about Florida’s latest floods.

