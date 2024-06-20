Authorities arrest Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple homicides

MORRILTON, Ark. (AP) — An Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple homicides in Oklahoma has been apprehended in Arkansas. Arkansas State Police say 50-year-old Stacy Lee Drake was taken into custody Thursday around 10 a.m. in a wooded area in Morrilton, Arkansas. He was being held in the Conway County Detention Center. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man and a woman were found dead inside a business in Gans, Oklahoma and Drake is a person of interest.

