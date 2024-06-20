Federal judge to consider a partial end to special court oversight of child migrants
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For 27 years, federal courts have held special oversight over custody conditions for child migrants. The Biden administration wants a judge to partially lift those powers. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee will consider the request at a hearing in Los Angeles on Friday, barely a week before new safeguards take effect. The administration says such safeguards meet, or even exceed, standards set forth in a landmark settlement named for Jenny Flores, a child immigrant from El Salvador. Flores is a policy cornerstone, forcing the U.S. to quickly release children to family in the U.S. and setting custody standards at licensed shelters.