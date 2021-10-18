Victims express frustration with archdiocese bankruptcy case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — It’s been nearly three years since the Archdiocese of Santa Fe filed for bankruptcy, and letters sent to a federal judge reflect impatience with the pace of proceedings. About 385 victims filed claims against the archdiocese, saying they were sexually abused by clergy members. The archdiocese’s vicar general wrote on the institution’s website at the end of September it is collecting money to pay the victims. The archdiocese also is negotiating with insurance companies, and the vicar general acknowledged that it “may take a while.” A lawyer representing the diocese in the case said the frustration of survivors is understandable.