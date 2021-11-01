New Mexico cities vote on retaining progressive mayors

By MORGAN LEE AND SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in New Mexico’s largest city and the state capital of Santa Fe are weighing whether to reelect progressive mayors or back challengers from the more conservative wing of the Democratic Party. Tuesday’s elections are a preamble to statewide and congressional contests in 2022. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber are defending their handling of pandemic safety and the economy. Republicans who lost recent congressional bids also are running for mayor in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. The election extends to city councils, school district boards, tax initiatives for local education and a stadium proposal in Albuquerque.