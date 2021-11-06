NMSU faculty, student groups seek ouster of 2 administrators

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University’s faculty senate and the student government association have approved no-confidence resolutions seeking the removal of President John Floros and Provost Carol Parker. Resolutions approved Thursday contend NMSU spends too much on administration and that the administration isn’t listening to the concerns of faculty and students. The faculty’s complaints included the administration’s decision to merge several academic units into new college despite an earlier rejection by the faculty senate. The university said in a statement that it took the concerns seriously, would make public a review of the concerns and “remains committed to the principles of shared governance…”