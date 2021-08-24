Hospitals closing off-site ERs to buttress central ER staffs

AP Texas

The Associated Press

Texas hospital systems are increasingly closing temporarily their off-site emergency rooms and sending their staff to their hospitals to support staff overstretched by COVID-19. Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston says in a statement that it has closed three suburban emergency rooms to help ease the burden on the staff of its hospitals. St. Luke’s Health in Houston has closed its Conroe ER to help meet surging admissions at its hospital in nearby The Woodlands. Texas Health Hospital Rockwall, near Dallas, has closed its free-standing ER to help its hospital ER. Greenville-based Hunt Regional Healthcare has closed its Commerce ER.