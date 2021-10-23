Authorities search for man at Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities have been searching Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for a Texas man who was last seen Thursday. The Casper Star-Tribune reports park officials identified the missing man as 26-year-old Jared Hembree and say he was last seen near Game Warden Point in Moran. Park police received a call from someone worried about Hembree’s welfare based on an interaction with him outside the park’s eastern boundary. His vehicle has been found at Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton. Hembree was wearing a green t-shirt with black pants and was believed to be carrying a backpack.