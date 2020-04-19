Skip to Content
Thousands of unlabeled bottles of hand sanitizer, face masks seized at border in El Paso

Customs and Border Protection officers seized these unlabeled bottles of hand sanitizer a vehicle.

EL PASO, Texas -- Officers with Customs and Border Protection seized a large number of hand sanitizer bottles and masks at the Bridge of the Americas, according to a news release.

According to the agency, a U.S. citizen crossing declared a personal use quantity of hand sanitizer, but officers found 2,205 unlabeled bottles and 1,000 unmarked masks in the person's car earlier in the week.

“Without proper labeling the contents of the bottles could not be verified and therefore could pose a health and safety risk to the ultimate consumer,” wrote CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha.

The driver was interviewed but ultimately released, according to the agency.

