Dozens of undocumented immigrants found by Border Patrol in pair of El Paso ‘stash’ houses

Border

EL PASO, Texas – Dozens of undocumented immigrants were discovered in what authorities described as a pair of "stash" houses in El Paso, U.S. Border Patrol officials said Thursday.

In all, 36 people were taken into custody, officials said, from the two locations - one located near El Paso International Airport, and the other an apartment in the Lower Valley.

Authorities said a U.S. human smuggler "crammed" immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Cuba into these "stash" houses.

Investigators said they believe the smuggler brought all the immigrants into the country from the Mt. Cristo Rey area in Sunland Park.