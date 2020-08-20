Dozens of undocumented immigrants found by Border Patrol in pair of El Paso ‘stash’ houses
EL PASO, Texas – Dozens of undocumented immigrants were discovered in what authorities described as a pair of "stash" houses in El Paso, U.S. Border Patrol officials said Thursday.
In all, 36 people were taken into custody, officials said, from the two locations - one located near El Paso International Airport, and the other an apartment in the Lower Valley.
Authorities said a U.S. human smuggler "crammed" immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Cuba into these "stash" houses.
Investigators said they believe the smuggler brought all the immigrants into the country from the Mt. Cristo Rey area in Sunland Park.
Comments
9 Comments
Great job Border Patrol! Can anyone explain to me why the wall doesn’t work?
They go over, under, and around it. Exactly like everyone tried to tell the idiot orange buffoon they would. However he ignores the experts, his national security apparatus, and his own advisors not to mention just common everyday logic. Thats why we are in such a mess as a country.
Immigrants need better help from decent citizens rather than smugglers in it for the money. Hopefully we will be able to come up with a workable immigration system after January 20, 2021.
You standing in line to help them? I think not.
Good point Trump2020. Comrade turner will talk his ass off defending illegal immigrants but never do anything about it other than to demean the BP or Mr Trump. Typical liberal leftist demoKKKrat. Talks a big talk with his little league slugger but no action. Just garbage talk.
You’re a moron. “Open borders” to depress wages and placate your corporate masters is STUPID.
Why are you rewarding people who cross illegally? They need to wait in line like every other immigrant. What has Congress done to fix this broken immigration system?
Great job CBP!
OUT-F♡KIN-STANDING! Snag the all – DEPORT THEM, FORTHWITH.
☆
Stop incentivising these criminals. Imprison the smugglers for 20 years, minimum.