today at 11:38 am
Published 12:33 pm

Border Patrol agent fires gun after driver tries to run him over during stop in New Mexico Bootheel

LORDSBURG, New Mexico – A U.S. Border Patrol agent fired his service gun Friday night when the driver of a vehicle being stopped instead allegedly tried to strike the agent with their vehicle.

The incident happened at 9:50 p.m. along New Mexico Highway 80 near Lordsburg in New Mexico’s Bootheel region.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene in their vehicle and is currently on the run.

No injuries were reported to the Border Patrol agent. No details were provided by the Border Patrol on whether the suspect had been injured.

The Border Patrol said it was working with local police to try and locate that motorist.

