U.S. & Mexico border-crossing limits now extended through Nov. 21

Border

WASHINGTON, DC -- Travel restrictions on the United States’ shared borders with Mexico and Canada have been extended through Nov. 21 due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced on Twitter Monday morning.

"We are working closely with Mexico & Canada to identify safe criteria to ease the restrictions in the future & support our border communities," Wolf wrote, but offered no timeline for when such an easing might occur.

Monday's announcement marked the latest extension of restrictions on non-essential travel after limits were initially put in place March 31 by mutual agreement of the U.S. and Mexico.

Thousands of people cross the U.S.-Mexico border daily for work, school and other activities. Essential travel includes individuals traveling for medical purposes, attending school or engaged in trade, like truck drivers, among others, according to a previously posted regulation notice.