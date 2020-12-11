Whistleblowers say armed Mexicans were smuggled in by El Paso company to guard border wall

Border

EL Paso, Texas -- Two whistle-blowers accuse an El Paso company of malfeasance with the construction of the border wall under the federal false claims act.

The New York Times reports that two employees contracted to provide security at construction sites accused Ultimate Concrete of El Paso and another contractor of hiring workers not vetted by the U.S. government, overcharging for construction costs and making false statements about those actions.

According to the whistle-blowers, Ultimate Concrete even built a dirt road to help smuggle armed Mexican security teams into the U.S. to help guard construction sites.

The whistle-blower complaint was originally filed back in February but was just recently unsealed by a federal court.

Jesse Guzman, the president of Ultimate Concrete, told ABC-7 that he had not read the complaint but, nonetheless, he dismissed the allegations.

Regarding the whistle-blowers he said, "Probably a couple of lazy dumb asses trying to make some easy money. Everything we have done is above board. You always have parasites in the world. They're like flies."

However, the whistle-blowers are actually identified in the complaint as a former deputy sheriff in San Diego County (California) and a former FBI special agent.

According to the New York Times, the U.S. Justice Department does not plan to intervene in the case. But that isn't necessary, as federal law allows the whistle-blowers to pursue the case against the company on their own on behalf of the U.S. to seek a settlement.

You can read the entire federal court complaint below.