December 14, 2020 4:39 pm
Homeland Security officials in El Paso warn of fraudulent virus vaccines & treatments

Fake Covid-19 vials recently seized by customs officers at an airport.

EL PASO, Texas – Homeland Security investigators and customs officials continue to warn the public to be vigilant about potential scams involving the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fraudulent schemes may include the sale of counterfeit vaccines, personal protective equipment and so-called preventative medical treatments.

El Paso officials with Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement seek to identify people who may be victims of Covid-19 fraud.

Federal officials anticipate that these criminals will adapt to capitalize on “overwhelming public demand for access to vaccines and treatments” as they are developed and approved.

Anyone in the public who thinks they may have received a fraudulent treatment can call (915) 730-7012.

David Burge

