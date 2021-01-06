Mexico hits new daily high for virus cases, near record deaths – including 34 more in Chihuahua state

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — Mexico has reported a new high for a daily increase in coronavirus cases, with 13,345 newly confirmed infections reported Wednesday for the previous 24 hours. Officials also reported a near-record of 1,165 deaths related to Covid-19.

The country has now seen about 1.48 million infections and almost 130,000 deaths so far in the pandemic. A low testing rate means that is an undercount, and official estimates suggest the real death toll is over 180,000.

The state of Chihuahua reported 34 more deaths Wednesday from this disease and have accumulated 4,335 to date, of which 2,432 are from Juárez.

Mexico’s vaccination effort continues at a glacial rate, with about 7,500 shots administered Wednesday, a rate similar to previous days. In Mexico City, the current center of the pandemic in the country, 88% percent of hospital beds are full.