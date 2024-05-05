Orbán challenger in Hungary mobilizes thousands at a rare demonstration in a government stronghold

DEBRECEN, Hungary (AP) — A rising challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has held what he called the largest countryside political demonstration in the country’s recent history. It’s the latest stop on his campaign tour that has mobilized thousands across Hungary’s rural heartland. Some 10,000 people gathered Sunday in Debrecen, Hungary’s second-largest city, in support of Péter Magyar, a political newcomer who in less than three months has shot to prominence on pledges to bring an end to problems like official corruption and a declining quality of life in the Central European country. His party has announced it will run 12 candidates in June 9 European Union elections.

