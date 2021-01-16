Biden plans bill to offer legal status to 11 million immigrants without it

Border

LOS ANGELES, California -- Within his initial days in the White House, President-elect Joe Biden plans to send a bill to Congress that would offer a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants who are currently living in the U.S. without legal status, according to a Los Angeles Times report on Saturday.

The newspaper, citing conversations between immigrant rights activists and the Biden-Harris transition team, outlined the measure in which immigrants would become eligible for legal permanent residence after five years and for U.S. citizenship after an additional three years.

In addition, the bill would also provide a shorter route for hundreds of thousands of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipients to become citizens.

The Times says unlike many prior immigration expansion bills sent to Congress, this one would not include any added mandates for stepped-up enforcement or security efforts.

If approved by what will be a slight Democrat-majority Congress, the Times says Biden’s plan would be "the most sweeping and comprehensive immigration package since President Reagan’s Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, which granted legal status to 3 million people who were in the U.S. without documentation."