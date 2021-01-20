El Paso prepares for ‘possible migrant surge’ amid Biden immigration policy changes

Border

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso city leaders said late Wednesday they were coordinating with federal immigration enforcement agencies to "prepare for a possible migrant surge."

Officials, in a brief statement, said they were also in contact with local nonprofit and community groups that have traditionally provided migrant aid.

El Paso's Emergency Management Office said it was planning to assist with "transportation, temporary housing, and safety and security support" as needed.

"The proactive preparation have been activated in response to possible immigration policy changes at the federal level," the city statement said, with officials noting an influx of migrants could prove a more complex humanitarian challenge than past surges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With President Joe Biden's inauguration earlier Wednesday came word of a number of planned immigration policy initiatives including...