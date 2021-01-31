Smoke, flames from Juarez recycling plant blaze seen for miles

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- A large blaze burned at a Juarez plastic recycling plant on Sunday, producing smoke and flames that could be seen for miles.

ABC-7's news partner Canal 44 said it took firefighters several hours to put out the fire at the plant, located at the intersection of Eje Vial Juan Gabriel Road and Francisco I. Madero Street in the La Presa neighborhood of south Juarez.

Fire crews said several tons of recycling materials and four semi-trailers went up in flames.

Paramedics said there were no reports of any injured people from the fire.

Some residents reported hearing an explosion just before the fire broke out; the cause was under investigation.