Founder of Canal 44 TV & father of Juarez mayor dies at age 86

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico – A famed television and communications pioneer in Juarez has died of natural causes.

Arnoldo Cabada de la O was age 86 and the father of Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada.

Regional media reported that Cabada had been in and out of hospitals in Juarez and in El Paso for the past few months.

The elder Cabada worked as a television newsman dating back to the 1960s.

He was well known for founding UHF channel 44 in Juarez.

Cabada was also known as a philanthropist.

He unsuccessfully ran for the Mexican congress in 1985.

“Today, a great man has left us. My role model, my hero,” Mayor Cabada posted on Facebook.