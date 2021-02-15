Major power outages reported in Juárez due to winter storm

Border

Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A massive power outage is affecting most of Juárez and several other towns and cities in Chihuahua.

The National Center of Energy Control (CENAC) tweeted Monday morning that it is working on fixing an issue with its generators in the north and northeastern parts of the country.

https://twitter.com/CenaceMexico/status/1361318563647258628

An ABC-7 viewer in Juárez said she's been without power since 6:45 a.m.

ABC-7's news partners in Juárez, Canal 44, report that major cities like Chihuahua and Monterrey are also without power.

The power outages come as the Borderland has been blanketed by snow and record-breaking low temperatures.